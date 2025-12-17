LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Four correctional deputies were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation treatment after an inmate started a small fire in his cell at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Wednesday morning.

Deputies conducting routine checks discovered smoke coming from a single-occupant cell, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. The inmate was evacuated immediately, and responding officers followed safety protocols to secure the facility before firefighters entered to clear the scene.

What Happened at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center

The incident occurred during routine morning checks when deputies noticed smoke emitting from an offender’s cell. The inmate, who was the only person assigned to that cell, was quickly removed from the area.

Four responding deputies required medical evaluation and treatment for smoke inhalation at a local medical facility. The inmate was also transported for a precautionary well-being assessment. No major injuries were reported.

Investigation Details

Preliminary findings suggest the offender tampered with a light fixture inside his cell in an attempt to start a fire, which caused smoke to fill the cell and alert nearby deputies.

“The quick response and decisive actions of the responding deputies pays tribute to their training and strict adherence to safety protocols; but this is also an unfortunate example of the numerous challenges, and outright dangers, our corrections deputies face every single day,” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “Beyond the policy and procedure, it’s the unshakable commitment to service our deputies display in the face of incidents like this one that I am most proud of.”

Facility Impact

Damage to the correctional facility was minimal and contained to the immediate area around the affected cell. A full investigation into the incident is underway.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details at this time.