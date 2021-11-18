Lafayette Man Arrested, Accused of Trafficking Missing Girl

Mississippi authorities say they have found a Texas girl who had been missing for more than a year.

They say she was with a Lafayette man who had been trafficking her.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, James Joseph Thibo is facing charges of procuring prostitution and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Pike County Jail.

Sheriff's deputies say they got a call about possible human trafficking at a hotel in their jurisdiction. Those tips led deputies and other law enforcement agents to a Days Inn in McComb. That's where authorities found the missing child with Thibo. Deputies did not identify the victim by her name, her age, or her hometown. Authorities also did not say if Thibo had any familial or other connections to the child.

The investigation into this case continues. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff's Office say local, state, and federal officials are all working the case.

If you know anything about human trafficking, call your local law enforcement agency.

