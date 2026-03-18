LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafayette Parish man is behind bars following a violent domestic disturbance near Maurice on Tuesday morning that left a woman assaulted and a dog dead.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Petite Road just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, following a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. When they arrived, they found Joshua Carpenter, 41, had armed himself with a machete.

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What Happened on Petite Road Near Maurice

Deputies say Carpenter used the machete to attack a dog at the residence, fatally injuring the animal. He also assaulted a 40-year-old woman at the scene who was attempting to call 911 at the time of the attack.

Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Carpenter was taken into custody without incident.

Charges Carpenter Now Faces

Carpenter was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on three charges:

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault — a felony charge under Louisiana law for committing an aggravated assault against a household or family member

— a felony charge under Louisiana law for committing an aggravated assault against a household or family member Interfering with Emergency Communication — a charge tied to the allegation that he assaulted the woman while she was trying to call 911

— a charge tied to the allegation that he assaulted the woman while she was trying to call 911 Aggravated Cruelty to Animals — stemming from the fatal machete attack on the dog

What Louisiana Law Says About These Charges

Under Louisiana law, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault carries significant penalties, particularly when a weapon is involved. Interfering with Emergency Communications is a separate offense that applies when someone prevents a victim from calling for help. Aggravated Cruelty to Animals is a felony under state law and carries potential prison time.

Investigation Ongoing

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under active investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

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