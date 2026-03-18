(KPEL News) - St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Investigators say they are looking for a Lafayette man for an outstanding warrant. They are hoping the public will help them track the man down via tips.

The person deputies are looking for is 33-year-old Christopher Steed of Lafayette. Officials say the man is suspected of several unauthorized credit card transactions.

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Why St. Martin Officials Are Searching for Lafayette Suspect

The St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers program is asking anyone who knows how to find Steed to call anonymously with the information.

They are looking for Steed for the following charges:

Three counts of Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds

The Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds in Louisiana is RS 14:70.8, and is defined in part by the following:

A. Whoever with intent to defraud either transmits, attempts to transmit, causes to be transmitted, solicits a transmission, or receives a transmission, by wire or radio signal, any stolen or fraudulently obtained monetary funds shall be imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than ten years, or fined not more than one hundred thousand dollars, or both. B. Upon a second or subsequent conviction of a violation of the provisions of this Section, the offender shall be imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not less than one year nor more than ten years and may, in addition, be required to pay a fine of not more than one hundred thousand dollars.

If you have information about Steed, there is an easy way to share what you know with law enforcement officials.

You can reach the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers program by calling 337-441-3030. When you call, you remain anonymous. Another way to give information anonymously is to download and use the P3 App on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward.