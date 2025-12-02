The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed the arrest of one of its own officers following a reported domestic incident earlier this week. According to LPD, Officer Curtis Oakes was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in connection with an alleged domestic disturbance that occurred at his home on Monday, December 1.

The department did not release additional details about the alleged incident, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Department Places Officer on Administrative Leave

Following his arrest, Officer Oakes was immediately placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. LPD also announced that its Internal Affairs Division has opened a formal investigation to review the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

LPD Reiterates Standards and Expectations

In a statement, the Lafayette Police Department emphasized its commitment to accountability and public trust, noting that allegations of domestic violence are treated with “the utmost seriousness.”

“We do not condone such behavior, regardless of who is involved,” Sgt. Robin Green said on behalf of the department, adding that its priority is protecting the victim and ensuring a transparent review of the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

