Lafayette Parish School Bell Schedules Announced

Lafayette Parish students will return to class in four weeks, and now we know what their schools' bell times.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced the bell schedule with a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The vast majority of the district's elementary schools will begin classes at 7:55 a.m. J. W. James Elementary, Alice Boucher Elementary, Myrtle Place Elementary, and Truman Early Childhood are the exceptions to this rule. Those schools will open their days between 8:25 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Here is the full bell schedule for Lafayette Parish's elementary schools.

Courtesy: LPSS

All but one of Lafayette Parish's middle schools will ring their first bells at 8:35 a.m. The lone exception is Milton Elementary/Middle. Their bell will ring at 7:55 a.m.

Here is the full middle school bell schedule.

Courtesy: LPSS

Students attending the district's traditional high schools will begin their day at 7:05 a.m. Students at the Edward J. Sam Accelerated school, W. D. Smith and Mary Baker Career Center, and LeRosen Prep will start later in the 7:00 hour. Students at the Early College Academy will begin their day at 8:30, while Lafayette Online Academy students will begin classes at 9:30.

Here is the full high school bell time schedule.

Courtesy: LPSS

To download and/or print the full Lafayette Parish School System bell schedule, view the embedded PDF below.

Lafayette Parish students return to school on Thursday, August 12. Tentative graduation dates for seniors are May 20 and May 21. Students' last day will be Tuesday, May 24. The full Lafayette Parish School System 2021-22 calendar is below.

5 Things That Made Us Excited For Back To School That Kids These Days Will Never Experience

Lowering a Child’s Stress and Anxiety When Returning Back to School

Brand Names Make a Difference With These School Supplies

Things We Miss Seeing In Modern Day Classrooms

Helpful Transition Tips For High School Graduates