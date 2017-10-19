Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Arrest Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 19, 2017:
Name: Alford, Sean
Charge: Prohib Acts; All Schedules
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 400 Blk D Arceneaux ROA
Scott, La
Name: Arceneaux, Katon
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd
Address: 100 Blk Hebert ROA
Lafayette, La
Name: Boykin, Keith
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Nora STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Broussard, Carl
Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 300 Blk Hydite AVE
Lafayette, La
Name: Castelblancoesteban, Walter
Charge: Pwitd Sch.I Substance
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk Lodge DRV
Lafayette, La
Name: Charles, Keel
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 800 Blk S Ave G
Crowley, La
Name: Cormier, Donovan
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Staten STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Dean, Davy
Charge: Parole (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Marshal
Address: 2000 Blk Alder STR
Lake Charles, La
Name: Felix, Paul
Charge: Hold For Court
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk N General Marshall STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Forte, James
Charge: Obscenity Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 400 Blk Ola ROA
Carencro, La
Name: Gastelum, Iban
Charge: Misrepresentation During Booki
Arresting Agency: La State Police Troop I
Address: 100 Blk Tissington
Laayette, La
Name: Gauthreaux, Frankie
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 1000 Blk Jack Dwyer ROA
St Martinville, La
Name: Guidry, Jacqueline
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 300 Blk N Avenue A
Duson, La
Name: Hopkins, Davic
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 600 Blk Elizabeth AVE
Lafayette, La
Name: Hunt, Auzhane
Charge: Hold For St. Landry
Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd
Address: 1000 Blk Emmett
Opealusas, La
Name: Johnson, Pernell
Charge: Owi 2nd Offense (Misd)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk N General Marshall STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Lazard, Annette
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Lazard LN
Opelousas, La
Name: Marshall, Illatrisha
Charge: Theft Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 600 Blk Goldman STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Mason, Brandon
Charge: Criminal Trespass Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk Wing Span STR
Carencro, La
Name: Mitchell, Edward
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk S Pierce ST
Lafayette, La
Name: Paul, Dwayne
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Kevin DR
Duson, La
Name: Pellerin, Skyla
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd
Address: 200 Blk Crystal LAN
Lafayette, La
Name: Perrodin, Liana
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk Mosser DRV
Lafayette, La
Name: Perry, Bradley
Charge: Theft Of Goods Charge
Arresting Agency: St Martin Parish So
Address: 1500 Blk E Bridge STR
Beaux Bridge, La
Name: Pierre, Nicolas
Charge: Attp-Murder/First Degree
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 3500 Blk E Simcoe STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Rinardo, Elizabeth
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk D Williamsbury Ci
Lafayette, La
Name: Smith, Michael
Charge: Theft Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk Hopkins ST
Lafayette, La
Name: Soileau, Jeffery
Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 0000 Blk Homeless
Lafayette, La
Name: Sonnier, Dervin
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Latin DRV
Lafayette, La
Name: St Julien, Mark
Charge: West Feliciana Parish
Arresting Agency: Scott Pd
Address: 3700 Blk S Fieldspan
Duson, La
Name: Stoute, Jackie
Charge: Owi 2nd Offense (Misd)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 800 Blk C Pitt ROA
Scott, La
Name: Thomas, Kenneth
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 300 Blk Toby Mouton RD
Duson, La
Name: Williams, Diondre
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 400 Blk Vieux Orleans
Lafayette, La
Name: Wiltz, Joshua
Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 400 Blk Guidry ROA
Lafayette, La