Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Arrest Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 19, 2017:

Name: Alford, Sean
Charge: Prohib Acts; All Schedules
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 400 Blk  D Arceneaux ROA
Scott, La

Name: Arceneaux, Katon
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd
Address: 100 Blk  Hebert ROA
Lafayette, La

Name: Boykin, Keith
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk  Nora STR
Lafayette, La

Name: Broussard, Carl
Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 300 Blk  Hydite AVE
Lafayette, La

Name: Castelblancoesteban, Walter
Charge: Pwitd Sch.I Substance
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk  Lodge DRV
Lafayette, La

Name: Charles, Keel
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 800 Blk S Ave G
Crowley, La

Name: Cormier, Donovan
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk  Staten STR
Lafayette, La

Name: Dean, Davy
Charge: Parole  (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Marshal
Address: 2000 Blk  Alder STR
Lake Charles, La

Name: Felix, Paul
Charge: Hold For Court
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk N General Marshall STR
Lafayette, La

Name: Forte, James
Charge: Obscenity Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 400 Blk  Ola ROA
Carencro, La

Name: Gastelum, Iban
Charge: Misrepresentation During Booki
Arresting Agency: La State Police Troop I
Address: 100 Blk  Tissington
Laayette, La

Name: Gauthreaux, Frankie
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 1000 Blk  Jack Dwyer ROA
St Martinville, La

Name: Guidry, Jacqueline
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 300 Blk N Avenue A
Duson, La

Name: Hopkins, Davic
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 600 Blk  Elizabeth AVE
Lafayette, La

Name: Hunt, Auzhane
Charge: Hold For St. Landry
Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd
Address: 1000 Blk  Emmett
Opealusas, La

Name: Johnson, Pernell
Charge: Owi 2nd Offense (Misd)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk N General Marshall STR
Lafayette, La

Name: Lazard, Annette
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk  Lazard LN
Opelousas, La

Name: Marshall, Illatrisha
Charge: Theft Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 600 Blk  Goldman STR
Lafayette, La

Name: Mason, Brandon
Charge: Criminal Trespass Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk  Wing Span STR
Carencro, La

Name: Mitchell, Edward
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk S Pierce ST
Lafayette, La

Name: Paul, Dwayne
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk  Kevin DR
Duson, La

Name: Pellerin, Skyla
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd
Address: 200 Blk  Crystal LAN
Lafayette, La

Name: Perrodin, Liana
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk  Mosser DRV
Lafayette, La

Name: Perry, Bradley
Charge: Theft Of Goods Charge
Arresting Agency: St Martin Parish So
Address: 1500 Blk E Bridge STR
Beaux Bridge, La

Name: Pierre, Nicolas
Charge: Attp-Murder/First Degree
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 3500 Blk E Simcoe STR
Lafayette, La

Name: Rinardo, Elizabeth
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk  D  Williamsbury Ci
Lafayette, La

Name: Smith, Michael
Charge: Theft Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk  Hopkins ST
Lafayette, La

Name: Soileau, Jeffery
Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 0000 Blk  Homeless
Lafayette, La

Name: Sonnier, Dervin
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk  Latin DRV
Lafayette, La

Name: St Julien, Mark
Charge: West Feliciana Parish
Arresting Agency: Scott Pd
Address: 3700 Blk S Fieldspan
Duson, La

Name: Stoute, Jackie
Charge: Owi 2nd Offense (Misd)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 800 Blk  C  Pitt ROA
Scott, La

Name: Thomas, Kenneth
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 300 Blk  Toby Mouton RD
Duson, La

Name: Williams, Diondre
Charge: Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 400 Blk  Vieux Orleans
Lafayette, La

Name: Wiltz, Joshua
Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 400 Blk  Guidry ROA
Lafayette, La

