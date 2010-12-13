Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Arrest Report
Charge: Owi Vehicle
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 500 Blk Little Pine Lane
Morgan City, La
Name: Buchert, Julian
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 300 Blk Hilda ST
Lafayette, La
Name: Carpenter, Kenneth
Charge: Simple Battery Charge And Pena
Arresting Agency: Scott Pd
Address: 100 Blk Mcnair STR
Broussard, La
Name: Delahoussaye, Thomas
Charge: Possession Of Marijuana
Arresting Agency: Youngsville Pd
Address: 200 Blk Masters DRV
Broussard, La
Name: Dural, Craig
Charge: Owi Vehicle
Arresting Agency: La State Police Troop I
Address: 500 Blk Joan STR
Lafayette, La
Name: George, Trevelle
Charge: Fugitive
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 200 Blk E Clinton ST
Lafayette, La
Name: Guidroz, Zachary
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk Deanna DR
Lafayette, La
Name: Hamlett, Jermey
Charge: Fugitive
Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd
Address: 1000 Blk Bernard Lane
Arnaudville, La
Name: Nguyen, Bay
Charge: Owi Vehicle
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 200 Blk Wind Haven
Lafayette, La
Name: Pitre, Jeff
Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge
Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd
Address: 1500 Blk Savoy ROA
Youngsville, La
Name: Pittman, Clinton
Charge: Owi Vehicle
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 200 Blk Planters Row ROA
Lafayette, La
Name: Reddick, Kizzie
Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 300 Blk Monarch DRV
Lafayette, La
Name: Sawyer, Kevin
Charge: Fugitive
Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd
Address: 200 Blk Laurie AVE
Lafayette, La
Name: Schaubert, Justin
Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge
Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd
Address: 1300 Blk Coteau RD
New Iberia, La
Name: Shuff, Derrick
Charge: Schedule Ii
Arresting Agency: Penalties
Address: 7000 Blk Grand Marais ROA
Roenoke, La
Name: Washington, Robert
Charge: Schedule Ii
Arresting Agency: Penalties
Address: 200 Blk Randolph ST