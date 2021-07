The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, June 7, 2021:

Name: Brandon D St Julien

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 06, 2021 11:46 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Theft Charge , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Fenetre ROA,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM & WARRANTS WERE FOUND.

Property: MULTICOLOR SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , MULTICOLOR SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SOCKS , LA DL

, 1 VISA CARD , WHITE , BLACK BANDANA , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0200895,21-0193011,21-0201835,21-0201767,21-019

Name: Christian M Rodriguez

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 06, 2021 9:53 pm

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 800 Blk Joe W Road ,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER HITTING A VEHICLE AND CAUSING DAMAGE.

Property: BROWN , GREEN , BLACK PHONE , BLACK , GREY SHORTS , BLUE JEANS , BROWN SHOES , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0202982,

Name: Daquinncy J Stiner

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 06, 2021 12:01 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Eighteenth STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK , 2 KEYS , WHITE SHIRT , GREEN SHORTS , WHITE PANTS , GREEN SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE/RED

SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0202586,

Name: Jordan Lawrence

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 06, 2021 1:24 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Bald Cypress ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: CRACKED BLACK , LA , WHITE , GREY WITH PINK BAND , GREEN SHIRT , BROWN BRA , BLACK UNDERWEAR , BLUE

SHORTS , BROWN SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0202246,

Name: Keith A Davis

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 06, 2021 4:13 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , False

Imprisonment Charge/Pena , Fail To Obey Traffic Control ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL DISPUTE WITH GIRLFRIEND

Property: YELLOW/CLEAR , WHITE SHIRT , MULTI. COLORED SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BROWN , CLEAR ,

BLUE , BLUE HAT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011562,21-0020238,

Name: Maoro A Gomez

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 06, 2021 11:00 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 0000 Blk Cameron STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH SOMEONE

Property: BLACK WALLET , BLACK , CAR KEYS , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0202956

