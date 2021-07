The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

Name: Ashley E Grimmett

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 11:55 am

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Transactions Involving Proceed , Warrant/Bench Warrant , P/Sched I

Drugs ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Erika ST,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK BOOTS , GREEN SOCKS , WHITE BRA , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN BAG MISC ITMES , BLUE PURSE

MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0209709,21-0011572,

Name: Chad J Wiltz

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 6:09 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREEN PLAID SHIRT , BLUE UNDERWEAR , GRAY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SUNGLASSES ,

BLACK(NOT CRACKED) , BLACK BLUETOOTH EARPIECE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0203081,

Name: Coby J Latiolais

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 3:41 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Windbrook DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED SHIRT , CAMOUFLAGE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK(NOT CRACKED) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0203963,

Name: Deamontrell T Burris

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 1:01 am

Charge: Home Invasion , Encouraging Child Delinquency/ ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1500 Blk Louisiana AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DWELLING BY FORCE.

Property: WHITE SOCKS , WHITE TANK TOP , BLACK SHOES , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , PINK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0202923,

Name: Francisco Lizalda

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 3:41 pm

Charge: Jefferson Parish , Resisting An Officer , Theft Charge , Inciting A Felony Charge , Principal/

Flight From An Offi , Organized Retail Theft ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 800 Blk Mansfield ST,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SLIDES , BLUE HOSPITAL 1PC , BLUE MASK , ,

Associate(s): LADARREN WILLIAMS, DEVIN THOMAS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0011578,19-0131942,19-0132700,

Name: Jackson Chandakham

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 3:27 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Unlawful Use Of Body Armor Cha , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: Blk ,Broussard,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO TRAFFIC STOP WHERE A WEAPON AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: 1 OPEN PACK , BLACK CREDIT CARD , BLUE , GREY SHOES , GREY PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE

BOXERS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0203902,

Name: Joseph C Mouton Jr

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 10:13 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Arpent ST,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY JUMP SUIT , BLACK SHOES , CLEAR BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011574,

Name: Joshua Burcham

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 10:50 am

Charge: Rapides Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE PANTS , PURPLE SHIRT , CAMO JACKET , GREY SHOES , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011571,

Name: Kevin J Savoie

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 9:40 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Danna STR,Grand Coteau,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK CAP , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s): THERESA GUY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0011570,

Name: Odie J Bryant

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 11:45 pm

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1300 Blk Hwy 360 ,Palmetto,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING FOR ST.LANDRY PARISH

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011582,

Name: Takicia A Lemaire

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 8:00 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Scott, ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: GREY SHIRT , BROWN SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011568,

Name: Tresmond Jones

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 07, 2021 8:29 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk W Port STR,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY PANTS , WHITEB SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , BALCK , LA , SS CARD , GREY HAT , WHITE BAG

MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011573,

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Flowers That You See In Winter In Louisiana

Facts About Impaired Driving