The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, June 27, 2021:

Name: Brian K Babineaux

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 10:39 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

Property: ORANGE WATCH , ORANGE BRACELET , ORANGE BROKEN NECKLACE , GREEN SHOES , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0227167,

Name: Darcy J Baudoin

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 8:11 pm

Charge: Simple Arson Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE FD

Address: 96 Blk St Fidelis ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE BURNING A STRUCTURE

Property: TAN SHORTS , WHITE SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0222089,21-0222411,

Name: Darrell J Duplechin

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 9:06 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Bayou Mallet HWY,Eunice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN PHYISCAL ALTERCATION

Property: GRAY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GRAY BOXERS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226625,

Name: Faye O Walters

Age: 67

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 11:40 am

Charge: Cruelty To Animals ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 1400 Blk Westgate RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO A VICIOUS DOG

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , GRAY BRA , WHITE DRAWS , PINK , LA ID , WHITE CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226652,

Name: Jennifer Caston

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 12:14 am

Charge: Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Carlin STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

Property: BROWN HAIR CLIP , 1 FLIP FLOP , FLOWER DRESS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226351,

Name: Kendall R Leopaul

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 6:02 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , P/Sched I Drugs , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen

, Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Truhill Parkway STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SLIPPERS , BLK , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226959,

Name: Noah Sauer

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 26, 2021 1:02 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Mimosa PLC,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN BOOTS , RECEIPT , BROWN WALLET , BLK PHONE , JEANS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226402,