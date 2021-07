The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

Name: Akeem B Demolle

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 5:22 pm

Charge: Plaquemines Parish , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: U.S. MARSHAL (USM)

Address: 100 Blk Lockette LAN,Baldwin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: LIGHTER , GREEN , BLACK , WHITE , ORANGE , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , TAN PANTS , ORANGE SHOES ,

WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s): QUINTON FORBES,

Incident Number(s): 19-0000799,21-0011878,

Name: Alvin J Boudreaux Iii

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Benman ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREEN SHOES , BAG OF MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011869,

Name: Angel B Leonard

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 12:54 am

Charge: Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Delores STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN PLACES SHE WAS FORBIDDEN

Property: BANDANA , BLK SHOES , GREY PANTS , YELLOW SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0237572,

Name: Daqwan D Benjamin

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 10:13 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk Magnolia Springs ,Courville,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: BROWN , , CARDS , , 2 GREY , BROWN , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE

SOCKS , WHITE EXCESSIVE BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011863,

Name: Jaleshia S Malbrough

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 11:29 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Sonny STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: JAIL SHEET AND ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE BRA , WHITE PANTS , PINK UNDERWEAR , WHITE SOSCK , WHITS HOES , BROWN HEADWEAR , GREY , YWLLOW

, BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0368315,21-0011876,21-0011867,

Name: Jamie T Francis

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 12:15 pm

Charge: Fail To Signal Turn - No Acci , Careless Operation - Light/Me , Parole (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIR 2 , PURPLE SHORTS , PURPLE , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GREY BOXERS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011870,

Name: Jennifer L Benoit

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 11:29 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Brutus DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: YELLOW 2 , YELLOW , YELLOW 2 , RED PANTS , BLACK SHIRT 2 , BROWN SHOWS , BROWN BRA , PINK UNDERWEAR

, BLACK , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011866,

Name: Jordan T Franklin

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 10:13 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Clausen RD,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS 2 , WHITE BOXERS 2 , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011864,

Name: Louis A Concienne Jr

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 9:10 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 3200 Blk Westwood DRV,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: BLACK , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , BLACK BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011865,

Name: Milton C Zimmerman

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk E Eastern Oaks DRV,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY SHIRT , WHITE BOXERS , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , CLEAR BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011868,

Name: Tyler P Healy

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 06, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Flight From An

Officer; Aggra , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1300 Blk Renaud DRV,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: BOND SURRENDER AND WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHOES , BLACK , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011862,18-0261595,19-0193869

