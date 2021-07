The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, July 12, 2021:

Name: Akeem Ross

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 9:07 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Taking Contraband To/From Pena ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk N Ave B ,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WHEN NOT ALLOWED

Property: BROWN BRACELET , BLK WATCH , BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , MONEY RECEIPT , BLK BELT , DL , 1

WHITE EARRING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0244483,

Name: Brian A Amune

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 4:57 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Patterson STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DUE TO THROWING AN OBJECT ONTO THE HOOD OF LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLE

Property: RED SHIRT , JEANS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE BOOTS , WHITE WATCH , BLK RADIO , WHITE BOX TO A CHARGER ,

GREEN CHARGER , CANDY , BLK MASK , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0243963,

Name: Cedric J George

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 7:27 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Nineth STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREY BOXERS , GREY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK DU RAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0244002,

Name: Devin A Morgan

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 11:53 pm

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Doc Duhon STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLK PHONE , WHITE SHOES , GREY SHORTS , GREY PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0244580,

Name: Elie Pesson Iii

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 7:30 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING ON PROPERTY NOT ALLOWED ON

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0244425,

Name: Hunter J Broussard

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 12:48 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 100 Blk Coco Palm Court ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: TAN SHOES , BLK SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN WALLET , BLK PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0243819,

Name: Marianna D Davis

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 10:54 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Heidi Circle STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: LA DL , GREY BRA , LA DL , 1 EAR RING , WHITE SHOES , BLUE SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0244571,

Name: Richard R Bennett

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 11, 2021 4:42 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Hold For Extradition , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 10901 Blk Katy FWY,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK BRACELET , 2 GREEN RUBBER BANDS , BROWN WALLET , BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , RED PANTS , $ RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011935,

