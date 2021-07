The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, July 26, 2021:

Name: Danqualin J Jolivette

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 25, 2021 2:39 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Birdshall STR,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0260086,

Name: Dwayne Richard

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 25, 2021 3:35 pm

Charge: Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Louvetau ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , BROWN SLIPPERS , BLACK , BLUE COAT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0260788,

Jail cell

Name: Johnathan E Houck

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 25, 2021 10:48 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 26229 Blk Walker South ,Denim Springs,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER NOT FOLLOWING COURT ORDERS

Property: 2 BLK AND BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLK SOCKS , RUBBER BAND , BLK CRACKED PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0260591,

Name: Michael Brown

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 25, 2021 5:33 am

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Resisting An Officer , Calcasieu Parish , Aggravated

Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Unaut Use Of

Movable(Non-Veh) ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 10555 Blk Spice LN,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO TAKE SOMEONES VEHICLE

Property: BLK PANTS , BLK SHIRT , BLUE SHOES , BLK PHONE , RUBER BAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0260441,21-0012089,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children