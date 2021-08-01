Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, August 1, 2021:
Name: Alicia L Bedford
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 10:56 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 2100 Blk Ambassador Caffery ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property:
Associate(s): KEAMYNIE GEORGE,
Incident Number(s): 21-0263668,
Name: Bradley J Thibodeaux
Age: 44
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 7:12 pm
Charge: Obscenity Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE DEBIT CARD , GREEN DEBIT CARD , 2 LA ID'S , GREY ID
CARD , BLUE EBT CARD , BLACK PHONE (CRACKED) , BLUE / BLACK DEBIT CARD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0267884,
Name: Dennis J Navarre
Age: 32
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 9:46 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Kevin DRV,Duson,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: LA ID , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY / WHITE SHOES , BLACK SHIRTS , BLUE BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0267990,
Name: Keith A Davis
Age: 36
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 2:24 am
Charge: Aggravated Burglary ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1100 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A HOME THAT HE WAS NOT WELCOME IN
Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , RED HAT , RED (CRACKED) , 2 BLACK KEYS , 4 GREY KEYS , OPEN PACK , BLACK
BOXERS , 2 GREY PIERCINGS , RED SHOES , RED AND BLACK SOCKS , BROWN WALLET ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0267291,
Name: Neiko C Lane
Age: 32
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 9:49 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Bottlebrush LN,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: GA DL , BLACK BOXERS , GREEN/RED NECK CHAIN , BLACK NECKLACE , RED BRACELET (BROKEN) , WHITE SHIRT ,
BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE/WHITE SANDALS , WHITE PHONE CHARGING CABLE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE
, BLACK/GREY CELLULAR PHONE , SUNGLASSES , 2 YELLOW EARRINGS , 1 BROWN WALLET , 7 MULTICOLORED
STONES , 1 KEY ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0267502,
Name: Shundren Johnson
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 9:24 am
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Tiffany STR,Patterson,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK HAT , BLACK/GREY WALLET , WHITE HEADPHONES , 2 YELLOW EARRINGS WITH CLEAR STONE ,
BLACK BOXERS , 2 BLACK SOCKS , 2 RED SHOES , BLACK SHORTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012157,21-0261731,
Name: Tanya Hail
Age: 44
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 6:39 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch
I; Marijuana , P/Sched I Drugs , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Anderson Circle ,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR ACTIVE WARRANTS AND AFTER BEING FOUND WITH DRUGS
Property: RED SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK (CRACKED) , , BLACK PHONE CHARGER ,
WHITE CHARGING CUBE , BLUE DEBIT CARD , 3 WHITE CARDS , 1 BLUE CARD , BLACK , 4 GREY RINGS , 2
YELLOW PIERCING , BLACK HAIR TIE , PINK HAIR TIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0267833,20-0429029,21-0012160,20-0332456,