The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, August 1, 2021:

Name: Alicia L Bedford

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 10:56 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2100 Blk Ambassador Caffery ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s): KEAMYNIE GEORGE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0263668,

Name: Bradley J Thibodeaux

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 7:12 pm

Charge: Obscenity Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE DEBIT CARD , GREEN DEBIT CARD , 2 LA ID'S , GREY ID

CARD , BLUE EBT CARD , BLACK PHONE (CRACKED) , BLUE / BLACK DEBIT CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0267884,

Name: Dennis J Navarre

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 9:46 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Kevin DRV,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: LA ID , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY / WHITE SHOES , BLACK SHIRTS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0267990,

Name: Keith A Davis

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 2:24 am

Charge: Aggravated Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A HOME THAT HE WAS NOT WELCOME IN

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , RED HAT , RED (CRACKED) , 2 BLACK KEYS , 4 GREY KEYS , OPEN PACK , BLACK

BOXERS , 2 GREY PIERCINGS , RED SHOES , RED AND BLACK SOCKS , BROWN WALLET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0267291,

Name: Neiko C Lane

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 9:49 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Bottlebrush LN,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: GA DL , BLACK BOXERS , GREEN/RED NECK CHAIN , BLACK NECKLACE , RED BRACELET (BROKEN) , WHITE SHIRT ,

BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE/WHITE SANDALS , WHITE PHONE CHARGING CABLE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE

, BLACK/GREY CELLULAR PHONE , SUNGLASSES , 2 YELLOW EARRINGS , 1 BROWN WALLET , 7 MULTICOLORED

STONES , 1 KEY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0267502,

Name: Shundren Johnson

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 9:24 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Tiffany STR,Patterson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK HAT , BLACK/GREY WALLET , WHITE HEADPHONES , 2 YELLOW EARRINGS WITH CLEAR STONE ,

BLACK BOXERS , 2 BLACK SOCKS , 2 RED SHOES , BLACK SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012157,21-0261731,

Name: Tanya Hail

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 31, 2021 6:39 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch

I; Marijuana , P/Sched I Drugs , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Anderson Circle ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR ACTIVE WARRANTS AND AFTER BEING FOUND WITH DRUGS

Property: RED SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK (CRACKED) , , BLACK PHONE CHARGER ,

WHITE CHARGING CUBE , BLUE DEBIT CARD , 3 WHITE CARDS , 1 BLUE CARD , BLACK , 4 GREY RINGS , 2

YELLOW PIERCING , BLACK HAIR TIE , PINK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0267833,20-0429029,21-0012160,20-0332456,