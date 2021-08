The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

Name: Bailey P Richard

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 4:48 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Palauche DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012263,

Name: Baleigh Gann

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 1:37 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012258,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Bernard Lagrange

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 4:52 pm

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Taking Contraband

To/From Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Scott,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM .

Property: GREY PANTS , GREY/TAN SHOES , RED BOXERS , 1 GREY , 1 PINK , BLUE , WITH FOREIGN MONEY , GREY/BLK ,

Associate(s): HEATHER GUIDRY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0327921,21-0279157,

Name: Braxton F Lewis

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 12:30 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Boston CRT,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN INCIDENT.

Property: LA , TWIC CARD , CARDS , GREY SHIRT , RED SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012252,21-0278785,21-0278754,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Devin M Thomas

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 5:30 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Edison STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED.

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK COAT , BLACK TIE , BLACK

WALLET , LA ID , KEY RING WITH KEYS , BLACK BAND , BLACK MASK , 2 EAR GAUGES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 18-0168280,

Name: Heather M Guidry

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 4:52 pm

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Broussard ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION WITH A WEAPON AND ITEMS WERE STOLEN

Property: 2 BROWN 2 GREY , , 2 CARDS INE BLUE ONE LIGHT BLUE , GREEN SHIRT , BLK/WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS ,

BLK SANDALS , NUDE BRA , BLK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s): BERNARD LAGRANGE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012262,21-0327921,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Janice C Cooper

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 6:01 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CAMO SLIPPERS , BLUE SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , , WHITE , BLACK , BLUE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0279092,

Name: Julia R Antoine

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 7:03 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Drug Paraphenalia , Sale/Dist/Pos Leg Drg Wo Presc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: PINK , GREY DRESS , WHITE SHOES , PINK BRA , WHITE BODY PIERCINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0273718,

Jail Cell Getty Images

Name: Matthew C Martin

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 3:37 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Aggravated Assault Charge , Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SANDALS , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0278167,

Name: Ryan Fessenden

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 10, 2021 2:54 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 9700 Blk Belle Place DR,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: ORANGE SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , GREEN PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , KHAKI , RED , BLUE , WHITE , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012265,

