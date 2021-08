The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, August 13, 2021:

Name: Bryson R Ardoin

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 4:04 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Woodvale ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , TAN SHOES , 1 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0267395,

Name: Chase M Gunnells

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 3:51 pm

Charge: Third Degree Rape/Vaginal ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Gireer Lot 49 RD,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0379135,

Name: Dartamian P Landry

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 8:57 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/First Degree , Hold For St. Landry , Purse Snatching Charge ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , PURPLE BOXERS , BROWN BELT , BLACK WITH ROCK

, BLACK JACKET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012284,21-0045056,21-0245056,

Name: Davin W Myers

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 4:45 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Identity Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: ST MARTIN PARISH SO

Address: 1600 Blk Duchamp ROA,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GRAY SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , 2 WHITE SOCKS , ORANGE SHOES , BLUE CELL PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012290,17-0295906,

Name: Dexter A Gallien

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 11:58 am

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Unlawful Pos Fraud Doc For Id , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Warrant/Bench Warrant , Forgery: , Fugitive , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk N Pine ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE AND WARRANTS

Property: SHORTS , RED SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0153363,21-0012285,19-0155333,21-0112285,21-028

Name: Mark Crump

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 2:19 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Gulibeau ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK/WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE ,

BLACK , BLACK , , BLACK , , 2 GRAY , BLUE MASK , GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012287,21-0281356,

Name: Sarah L Siddle-Garcia

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 12:50 pm

Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK DRESS , TAN SHOES , GREY2 , YELLOW , YELLOW , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0159241,21-0175561,

Name: Shawn Washington

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 12:54 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Resisting An Officer , Taking Contraband To/From Pena , Parole

(Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 900 Blk N Calrke LN,West Wego,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SOCKS , ORANGE BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE TANK TOP , BLACK ,

WHITE BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012280,21-0280568,

Name: Tiffany L Fabacher

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 11:05 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Driver Must Be Licensed , Security Required , P/Sched I

Drugs , Stop Lamps And Turn Signals Re ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Youngsville,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Property: GREY , BLACK , GREEN SHOES , PURPLE SOCKS , WHITE SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT , PINK BRA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0431215,21-0012294,20-0354798,

Name: Tommy Vigers

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 9:17 pm

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 300 Blk Cezanne DRV,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SHIRT , BLACK BELT , BLACK CAP ,

NECKLACE , BLACK CRACKED , BLUE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0122193,

Name: Wilfred J Lindon

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 12, 2021 3:00 pm

Charge: Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Nanoke LAN,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A ALTERCATION WITH A FIREARM

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SLIPPERS , , , COINS , BLUE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0281400,

