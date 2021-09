The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Name: Allen B Hudson Jr

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 9:22 am

Charge: Iberia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 4500 Blk Decon ROA,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR IBERIA PARISH

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012562,

Name: Byron Francis

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 5:15 pm

Charge: Public Intimidation:Use Of Vio , Violation Of Uniform Controlle , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij ,

Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Drug Paraphenalia , Simple Escape; Aggravated Esc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Michot LN,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BROWN STRING , WHITE SHIRT , CAMO SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , PLAID SHORTS , VISA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0311880,

Name: Chadrick J Batiste, Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 1:01 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk S Washington ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CELLULAR PHONE , WHITE CARD , 1 GREY KEY , LA DL , MISC PAPERS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , MULTI

COLOR BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012556,21-0299234,

Name: Challis C Prejean

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 6:39 pm

Charge: Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm , Hold For Court , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Illegal Use Of

Weapons/Dangero , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Francis AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS

Property: CAMO HAT , JEANS , BLK SHORTS , 1 SHOE , 2 KEYS , 1 NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0098177,20-0106087,21-0312003,21-0273396,21-001

Name: Domingo M Gale

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 1:02 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Claudia DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED

Property: BLUE VEST , GREY JACKET , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012569,

Name: Gerald J Hopkins

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 3:07 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Viol Of Protective Orders , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SOCKS , RED SHOES , BLACK JEANS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK WHITESHIRT , BLACK HAT , BLACK BELT ,

PHONE , ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0210997,21-0246808,

Name: Isaiah M Clay

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 11:45 pm

Charge: Batt Dating Partner(Strgltion) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1600 Blk E Simcoe STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , GREY SHOES , LA ID , BLK PHONE , CARD , LA PURCHASE , SS CARD , BLK WALLET

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0185221,

Name: Izaiah A Abraham

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 4:38 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Simple Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Martin Luther King DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: CRACKED PHONE , GREY HOODIE , GREY PANTS , BLK BOXERS , BLUE SANDALS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0311147,21-0012558,

Name: Jordan T Simmons

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 12:12 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 200 Blk Brockton DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION AND A WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: BLACK , PINK , RED SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0311593,

Name: Kethlyn J Castille

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 4:21 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Lindsey STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK JACKET , BLACK MASK ,

BLACK , BLACK BACKPACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012576,

Name: Kinsey Begnaud

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 12:55 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk W Palermo ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED AND HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: YELLOW/WHITE , TAN , BLACK , GREY , YELLOW , YELLOW , BLACK , WHITE SHIRT , , BLUE PANTS , BROWN

SHOES , PINK BRA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012570,19-0004413,

Name: Lakeisha D Cormier

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 11:20 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Azelie STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GRAY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , RED SHIRT , 2 PACK KOOLS , HAIR COVER , BLACK , 4 WITH

BEADS , 2 HOOPS , 2 TOE RINGS , BLUE , 2 VISA , LA ID , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0312216,

Name: Matthew C Wagar

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 8:30 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Disturbing The Peace / Drunken , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Roosevelt STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER RESPONDING TO A CALL AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLACK JACKET , GREY SHOES ,

BLACK JUUL CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0311295,

Name: Preston J Wade

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 2:03 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk�� Marigny Circle ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , TAN PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK COMB , ,

ROLLING PAPERS , GREY , BLACK FLIP ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012573,

Name: Ryan C Edmond

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 6:30 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Careless Operation , Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: COINS , BROWN WALLET , BROWN BELT , CRACKED PHONE , BLK HAT , SUNGLASSES , BROWN BOOTS , BLK SOCKS ,

JEANS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 18-0113094,21-0012578,

Name: Sebastain L Scoggin

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 11:30 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk St.Nazaire ROA,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREEN PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012563,

Name: Teaireius Brumfield

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 2:49 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) , No Driver License In Possessi , Aggr.Flight

From An Officer:In ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk N Pine STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER FAILING TO STOP DURING A TRAFFIC STOP AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SOCKS , JEANS , GREY BOXERS , BLK HAIR TIE , MONEY RECEIPT , BROWN WALLET , 2 CRACKED PHONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0253139,21-0311800,21-0171904,21-0012575,

Name: Ty Labrie

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 08, 2021 12:05 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Rolling Oaks DRV,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BROWN BELT , BANK CARD , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012565,

