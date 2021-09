Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, September:

Name: Bailey M Ledet

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 6:09 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHIRT , GREY SHORT , BROWN SHOES , BLK BRA , LA ID , CRACKED , YELLOW , GREY , BLK HAIR TIE ,

GREY BELLY RING , GREY NOSE RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0320919,21-0012648,

Name: Benjamin E Sorkow

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 8:40 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Third STR,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLUE JACKET , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , ORANGE TIE , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN SHOES , PINK/YELLOW MASK ,

BROWN , BROWN , WHITE , , BLACK FOB , CARDS , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0285513,21-0276619,

Name: Darcas Wokoma

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 3:00 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0203210,

Name: Devin D Mczeal

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 11:55 pm

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Resisting An Officer , Obstruction Of Justice , Illegal Use Of

Weapons/Dangero , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Ceder Crest CRT,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK PHONE , ORANGE , GREEN ROSARY , BLUE SHORTS , BLK PANTS , GREY SOCKS , BLUE/WHITE SHIRT , RED

JACKET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0223401,21-0321149,

Name: Dontea Comeaux

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 10:15 pm

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1300 Blk Verot RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012650,

Name: James R Gautreaux

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 11:32 am

Charge: Right Turns - No Accident , Improper Lane Change - No Acc , Owi 1st Offense (Misd) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Memory LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK/BLUE SHOES , BLACK , LA ID , BLUE CARD

, KEYS , GREY/RED FACE MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012642,

Name: Jason A Jumonville Ii

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 9:50 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Roberts DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK BOXERS , BLACK PANTS , BROWN BOOTS , BLUE SHIRT , , CAMO , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0320275,

Name: Jermaine J Gardner

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 12:09 am

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Viol Of Protective Orders , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1400 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER VIOLATED AN ACTIVE COURT ORDER

Property: WHITE SHIRT , TAN PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK BOXERS , BLK SHOES , BLK ROSARY , BLK , BROWN , MONEY

RECEIPT , MISC WHITE CLOTH , 3 PEPPERMINTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0319803,

Name: Kailynn V Verrett

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 3:14 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Eagle Street ,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , BROWN , , GREY , BLACK , LA CRACKED ,

BLACK BOXERS , , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0320674,

Name: Peyton V Brown

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 2:30 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Theft Charge , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Gena Marie Drive ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.

Property: NAVY , BLACK SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , RED SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012644,

Name: Reginald R Milstead

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 4:51 pm

Charge: Batty Of Date Partner , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Radcliffe DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE/BLK SLIPPERS , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0320831,

Name: Terrance F Celestine Jr.

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 10:50 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Battery , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Theft Charge

,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BROWN BELT , BLUE BOXERS , BLK SLIPPERS , RED , BLK PHONES , 2 , 1 BLK

CARD , MONET RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012649,21-0321070,

Name: Timothy E Rockette

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 16, 2021 4:26 pm

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Fail To Signal Turn - No Acci , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Transactions Involving Proceed , Expired Motor Vehicle Inspect , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Unaut Use

Of A Motor Vehicle , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN POSSESION OF STOLEN THINGS

Property: BROWN , , LA ID , BLK , BLUE SHOES , GREY , GREY , 3 , 1 NOSE RING , 1 EYEBROW PIERCING , BLK SOCKS

, BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012647,21-0320858,

