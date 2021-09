The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday,, September 23, 2021:

Name: Brentrell D Malbreaux

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 2:15 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 100 Blk Mavis STR,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SLIPPERS , ORANGE , GREY KEY CHAIN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0326858,

Name: Dontrayvien Washington

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 11:11 am

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Louisiana AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: WHITE SHOES , WHITE PANTS , GRAY UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s): UMOJA WILLIS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0327174,

Jail Cell (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Name: Jeremiah Magnon

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 2:37 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 9900 Blk White Oak Lane ,Brookshire,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BROWN , RAM KEY FOB , MISC PAPERWORK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012700,

Name: Jody A Domingue

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,,,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR VERMILLION

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012701,

Jail Cell Getty Images

Name: Kevin Berard

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 12:10 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS WIFE

Property: MULTICOLOR SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , LA ID , BROWN BELT , WHITE AND BLUE SHOES , YELLOW

BRACELET , BLACK PHONE , GREY BOXERS , GREY SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0326797,

Name: Michelle R Briscoe

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 7:16 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Moss STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , PINK SHOES , BROWN WALLET , BROWN HAIR TIE , BLUE UNDERWEAR , BLACK BRA

, LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0327857,21-0012705,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Rashaad K Dean

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 3:54 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co

,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Alsandor DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE/GREY SHOES , BLACK CHARGING BOX , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s): JUSTIN ALFRED, AVANTE BABINEAUX, EMMANUEL HEBERT,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012698,21-0253101,21-0292484,21-0291206,

Name: Tony L Ben

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 9:40 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Probation (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Oxbow ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE JACKET , WHITE SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , 1 , 1 , BROKEN , MASTERCARD 4 , VISA 16 , LA

DL , LA ID , BROWN , 2 CLEAR EARRINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012699,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Umoja N Willis

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 11:11 am

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Duval STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: 1 BLACK SHOE , BLACK PPANTS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s): DONTRAYVIEN WASHINGTON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0327174,

Name: Wilfred Bob Jr

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 22, 2021 5:11 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED/SANCTION

Property: GRAY SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , BLK FLIP FLOPS , GRAY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012704,

