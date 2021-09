Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, September 25, 2021:

Name: Anthony W Willis

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 10:21 am

Charge: Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.

Property: BLUE PANTS , MULTICOLOR SOCKS , RED SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , MULTI COLOR COAT , BLUE BELT

, 2 LIGHTERS , BRILLO PAD , MASK , 1 CARD , CHAPSTICK , COURT PAPER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012726,

Name: Chelsey A Dugas

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 7:54 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Stevenson STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK HOODIE , GREY SOCKS , GREY/ORANGE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012722,

Name: Damenn Engleton

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 7:45 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Vieux Orleans Cir. ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK HAT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK , LA ID ,

BLACK KEYS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012727,

Name: Dustin M Richard

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 5:04 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , It Shall Be Unlawful To

Knowin , Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon Pen , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREEN SHORTS , GREY SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0025431,21-0326628,21-0326468,21-0305133,21-031

Name: Frederick J Lewis

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 7:54 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Townholm ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE HOODIE , WHITE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , RED SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , MULTICOLOR UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012721,

Name: Marissa Moore

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 10:50 pm

Charge: Agg Assault Upon Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: UNIV OF LA LAFAYETTE (ULPD)

Address: 300 Blk J-Bar Run ,Leesville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE/BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , GREY JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE UNDERWEAR , ORANGE SOCKS ,

BROWN HAIR TIE , MULTI COLOR (BROKEN) , GREEN (BROKEN) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0015652,

Name: Robert M Tucker

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 2:15 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 4700 Blk Eraste Hebert ROA,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BROWN , BROWN , MULTI COLORED , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE/GREEN SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE

UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0329474,21-0012720,

Name: Skylar E Leger

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 24, 2021 9:20 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Langlinais ROA,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTECED

Property: BLACK DRESS , BLACK BRA , TAN BRA , BLACK UNDERWEAR , BLACK SHOES , MULTICOLOR BRACELET , BLACK

BRACELET , MULTICOLOR BRACELET , BROWN/ YELLOW NECKLACE , BLACK PURSE , KEYRING WITH 2 KEYS , BLUE

WALLET , 2 EYELASHES , GREY RING WITH CLEAR STONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012725,

