The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, September 28, 2021:

Name: Cameron Guidry

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 12:56 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Stalking ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk East Betty STR,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER MAKING PHONE CALLS AND ALSO WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN WALLET , MONEY RECEIPT , GREY HAT , RUBBERBAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0331476,21-0332774,

Name: Christopher D Decuir

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 6:55 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 1200 Blk Robley DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , BLUE SHIRT , RED , BLACK , LIGHTER WITH

KEYCHAIN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0333356,

Name: Corey J Trimble

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 12:08 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Criminal Trespass , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Fugitive , Sale/Dist/Pos Leg Drg Wo Presc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk St.Anne STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHOES , JEAN SHORTS , BLK SHIRT , BROWN WALLET , 2 BLK EAR RINGS , MONEY RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0332931,21-0322931,21-0012747,19-0361003,

Name: David J Perkins

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 11:36 pm

Charge: Hit And Run , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Fail To Obey Traffic Control , Resisting An Officer ,

Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangero , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A FIREARM

Property: BLACK , BLACK BAND , KEYS , VAPE RED , GIFT CARD , SOCKET , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK PANTS

, WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012753,21-0333521,

Name: Dondre Francis

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 9:08 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Probation (Free Text) , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Fugitive ,

Cruelity To Juveniles Charge , Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Cantel DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION AND WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012742,20-0131547,21-0034178,21-0332668,

Name: Donovan K Prejean

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 9:19 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk S Refinery ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES , JEANS , YELLOW SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0230095,21-0012741,

Name: Gabriel E Romero

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 7:05 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench Warrant , False Imprisonment

Charge/Pena , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Alliance DRV,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHIRT , BLK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012739,21-0332553,

Name: Kenneth R Harris

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 5:48 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm , Simple Battery Of The Infirm C ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Auburn DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , 1 BLACK SLIPPER , GREY SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK CELL PHONE NO CRACKS

, BLACK EAR PHONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0333267,

Name: Nicholas R Lebert

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 4:39 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Fleetwood ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED PER CITY COURT JAIL SHEET

Property: GREEN HAT , CAMO PANTS , BLACK SHOES , 1 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012750,

Name: Robley J Guilbeaux Jr

Age: 49

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 3:01 pm

Charge: Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJEC T WAS ARRESTED ON A WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , KHAKI SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK , BLACK , 1 , 4 VISA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0329705,

Name: Steven J Broussard

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 27, 2021 9:30 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Lynn LANE,Sulphur,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND WAS SENTENCED

Property: GRAY PANTS , GRAY SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN SHOES , BLACK , 7 , BLACK SUNGLASSES , BACK BRACE ,

IBUPROFEN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012744,20-0347910,

