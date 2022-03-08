Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Offering a Self Defense Seminar

If you've never taken a self-defense course, here is your opportunity.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department is offering a public Women's Self Defense Seminar to help them learn to better protect themselves.

The seminar is being offered to the public at no charge, but space is limited

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is offering the classes to teach women about how to best protect themselves from attack.

The next seminar will be held on Saturday, April 2nd at the Public Safety Complex on Willow Street.

If you would like to participate, you must be at least 16 years of age and you must register in advance by emailing Ashley Smith (ashley.smith@lafayettesheriff.com) or call 337-236-3941. (Individuals under the age of 18 who want to participate must have an adult chaperone with them at the event.)

I hate it, but it's an unfortunate reality that requires these classes need to be offered. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Abuse website, 35% of women in Louisiana have or will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Who can attend the seminar? Single women, married women, divorced women, widowed women - any woman who is interested in learning how to better protect herself.

Instead of having classes for women on how to protect themselves, maybe we should have classes on how (and why) to not attack people.

