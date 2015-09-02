Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
The following is a list of the people arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for September 02, 2015:
Name: Alexander, Alex
Charge: Tail Lamps
Arresting Agency: La State Police Troop I
Address: 100 Blk Clara STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Augilliard, Tarzinsky
Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 1000 Blk Nelson ROA
Lafayette, La
Name: Barras, Asia
Charge: Expired License Plate
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Marshal
Address: 100 Blk Quail DRV
Lafayette, La
Name: Brewster, Shone
Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 6200 Blk Gramt ROA
Maritian, Ms
Name: Brooks, Andre
Charge: Bossier Parish
Arresting Agency: U.S. Marshal (Usm)
Address: 1700 Blk N Avenue I STR
Crowley, La
Name: Cavalier, Jason
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Cremo LANE
Patterson, La
Name: Chaisson, Dylan
Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 800 Blk W Butcher Switch ROA
Carencro, La
Name: Constantin, Lena
Charge: Improper Lane Change - No Acc
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Marshal
Address: 1000 Blk George Calais RD
Cecelia, La
Name: Daigle, Jason
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 1015A Blk 481 Parish RD
Breaux Bridge, La
Name: Damond, Marcello
Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 700 Blk Poplar STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Dejean, Herman
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Rials DR
Lafayette, La
Name: Guillory, Michael
Charge: Evalgeline Parish
Arresting Agency: Youngsville Pd
Address: 200 Blk Breezy LAN
Youngsville, La
Name: Handy, Thomas
Charge: Theft Of Goods Charge
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk Beadle ROA
Lafayette, La
Name: Luna, Fernando
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 700 Blk W Logan ST
Sulphur, La
Name: Lundy, Elijah
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Sunny ST
Lafayette, La
Name: Mitchell, Colby
Charge: Hold For Extradition
Arresting Agency: U.S. Marshal (Usm)
Address: 100 Blk Pennington Estates
Duson, La
Name: Nero, Angel
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd
Address: 300 Blk Eugene Dupuis LN
Rayne, La
Name: Perrot, Kevin
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 100 Blk Clara ST
Lafayette, La
Name: Prejean, Leo
Charge: Acadia Parish
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk N General Marshall STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Richard, Kenneth
Charge: Fugitive
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 300 Blk Verdan STR
Lafayette, La
Name: Richard, Cassidy
Charge: Prohibited Acts
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 600 Blk Burlington Circle
Broussard, La
Name: Sam, Lester
Charge: Simple Battery Charge And Pena
Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd
Address: 200 Blk Loranger #B DR
Lafayette, La
Name: Sarver, Jared
Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab
Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd
Address: 200 Blk Meche ROA
Carencro, La
Name: Warner, Jeremiah
Charge: Unlawful Refusal To Submit To
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 100 Blk Plantation ROA
Opelousas, La
Name: Williams, Larry
Charge: Fugitive
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 500 Blk Marigny Apt B CIR
Duson, La
Name: Williams, Mekal
Charge: Possession Of Marijuana
Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc
Address: 600 Blk Pillette RD
Lafayette, La