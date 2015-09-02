The following is a list of the people arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for September 02, 2015:

Name: Alexander, Alex

Charge: Tail Lamps

Arresting Agency: La State Police Troop I

Address: 100 Blk Clara STR

Lafayette, La

Name: Augilliard, Tarzinsky

Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 1000 Blk Nelson ROA

Lafayette, La

Name: Barras, Asia

Charge: Expired License Plate

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Marshal

Address: 100 Blk Quail DRV

Lafayette, La

Name: Brewster, Shone

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 6200 Blk Gramt ROA

Maritian, Ms

Name: Brooks, Andre

Charge: Bossier Parish

Arresting Agency: U.S. Marshal (Usm)

Address: 1700 Blk N Avenue I STR

Crowley, La

Name: Cavalier, Jason

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 100 Blk Cremo LANE

Patterson, La

Name: Chaisson, Dylan

Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 800 Blk W Butcher Switch ROA

Carencro, La

Name: Constantin, Lena

Charge: Improper Lane Change - No Acc

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Marshal

Address: 1000 Blk George Calais RD

Cecelia, La

Name: Daigle, Jason

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 1015A Blk 481 Parish RD

Breaux Bridge, La

Name: Damond, Marcello

Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 700 Blk Poplar STR

Lafayette, La

Name: Dejean, Herman

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 100 Blk Rials DR

Lafayette, La

Name: Guillory, Michael

Charge: Evalgeline Parish

Arresting Agency: Youngsville Pd

Address: 200 Blk Breezy LAN

Youngsville, La

Name: Handy, Thomas

Charge: Theft Of Goods Charge

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 100 Blk Beadle ROA

Lafayette, La

Name: Luna, Fernando

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 700 Blk W Logan ST

Sulphur, La

Name: Lundy, Elijah

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 100 Blk Sunny ST

Lafayette, La

Name: Mitchell, Colby

Charge: Hold For Extradition

Arresting Agency: U.S. Marshal (Usm)

Address: 100 Blk Pennington Estates

Duson, La

Name: Nero, Angel

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd

Address: 300 Blk Eugene Dupuis LN

Rayne, La

Name: Perrot, Kevin

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 100 Blk Clara ST

Lafayette, La

Name: Prejean, Leo

Charge: Acadia Parish

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 100 Blk N General Marshall STR

Lafayette, La

Name: Richard, Kenneth

Charge: Fugitive

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 300 Blk Verdan STR

Lafayette, La

Name: Richard, Cassidy

Charge: Prohibited Acts

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 600 Blk Burlington Circle

Broussard, La

Name: Sam, Lester

Charge: Simple Battery Charge And Pena

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 200 Blk Loranger #B DR

Lafayette, La

Name: Sarver, Jared

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab

Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd

Address: 200 Blk Meche ROA

Carencro, La

Name: Warner, Jeremiah

Charge: Unlawful Refusal To Submit To

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 100 Blk Plantation ROA

Opelousas, La

Name: Williams, Larry

Charge: Fugitive

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 500 Blk Marigny Apt B CIR

Duson, La