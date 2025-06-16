LAFAYETTE, La. – A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust Friday night as Lafayette Police seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine and arrested a Texas man on serious narcotics charges.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. on Friday (June 13) on Interstate 10 near mile marker 103A (I-49 Corridor). Officers with the department’s Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle and, following a brief interaction with the driver, called in a K-9 unit to assist.

The K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, leading to a search of the vehicle. Inside, authorities say they discovered 18 packages containing a total of 21,063 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, an amount with an estimated street value of $2,106,300.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old Sergio Gracia Jr. of Cypress, Texas. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked on one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic.

Ongoing Efforts in Drug Interdiction

Friday’s bust is part of the Lafayette Police Department’s continued efforts to combat drug trafficking along major highways, especially I-10, a known corridor for narcotics moving across the country.

No additional information has been released at this time, but we will update this story if more details become available.