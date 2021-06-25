The Lafayette Police Department is wrapping up its first week of its Junior Police Academy.

Cadets took part in several training exercises throughout the week and it all started when they welcomed by Chief Glover at LPD Headquarters.

The cadets started their week with Lafayette Police by doing a few hours of community service. The kids were escorted by LPD officers and they collected litter in various parts of the city.

Lafayette PD

Throughout the week the kids were introduced to things like the SWAT team, the motorcycle unites, LPD K-9 officers, the mounted patrol unit, and cadets even learned the basics/importance of CPR.

In addition to that, the kids were all fingerprinted and even collected their own DNA which was given to their parents.

The kids were also introduced to the crime lab at Lafayette Police and were instructed how officers are dispatched within the city.

Local officials also took part in the week-long camp at LPD and kids were allowed to ask questions and get a better understanding of the Judicial System.

With the assistance of several local businesses, the cadets were given drinks and lunch each day of the camp.

All cadets will be given a certificate of achievement from Chief Glover on Friday when the cadets and parents come together to wrap up the week with Lafayette Police.

Bridgette Dugas with Lafayette Police says that the Junior Police Academy was made possible by the support of these local businesses and organizations:

Monday: Parish Proud (provided all cadets with the t-shirts they wear daily also

Tuesday: Kartchner’s Specialty Meats (Scott, La)

Wednesday: TRG Transport LLC

Thursday: Café Lola’s

Friday: Ductz

Lafayette PD

