Lafayette Police Recover 5 Pounds of Cocaine

A Friday-night traffic stop has landed a Houston man in jail on drugs and weapons charges after police say they found cocaine in the man's car.

According to Lafayette Police Sergeant Robin Green, that traffic stop happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 10 East.

According to his entry on the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center's website, Harry Smedley was pulled over for speeding and illegal lane usage. Sgt. Green says during the traffic stop, officers discovered the cocaine and a nine-millimeter handgun inside the vehicle. That's when the officers arrested Smedley.

Harry Smedley (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to Green, Smedley had 2.314 kilograms--or about five pounds and two ounces--of cocaine in his possession. Green says the street value of the narcotics is $234,400.

Smedley remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on possession with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a firearm charges. His bond is set at $225,000.

