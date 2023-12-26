Lafayette Crime Stoppers, in collaboration with the Lafayette Police Department, is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two female suspects involved in a check fraud incident. The incident occurred on December 8, 2023, at Adrien's Super Market, located at 3842 West Congress Street in Lafayette.

According to the authorities, the two women are accused of using a forged check belonging to a deceased male. The check, amounting to $116.86, was utilized to purchase groceries from the supermarket. The surveillance footage captured at the scene shows the two suspects, whose identities remain unknown at this time.

The suspects were last seen exiting the supermarket's parking lot in a red or maroon Dodge Ram. The direction of their departure was towards Bertrand, but the vehicle's license plate remains unidentified.

The Lafayette Police Department is reaching out to the community for any information that could lead to the identification of these individuals. Citizens are urged to come forward if they recognize the suspects or have any details regarding this case.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers has announced that information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The organization emphasizes that all callers will remain anonymous, ensuring the privacy and safety of those who provide tips.

To report any information, individuals can contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, tips can be submitted through the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS on a mobile device.