The Lafayette Police Department says that they will be enforcing the curfew on teenagers this summer in an effort to reduce crime within the city.

Many citizens in Lafayette have noted that they have seen teens running through the streets of Lafayette committing crimes and they say something needs to be done.

Well, those concerns have caught the attention of Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover. He says that the best way to combat crimes committed by teens is to enforce a curfew.

The curfew to be enforced will be as such: On Sunday through Thursday, the curfew for teens 17 or younger starts at 11 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew is midnight.

According to a report from KATC Chief Glover has this to say about crimes being committed by teens and how he hopes to combat such:

"As the chief of police, it is vitally important that I make sure that the Lafayette community is safe but also that we have some type of control in terms of making sure our juvenile crime is nonexistent or very low. That's one of the tools that we have and that's the curfew.”

Other agencies like the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the City Marshal's Office will assist LPD when it comes to enforcing the curfew that has been announced.