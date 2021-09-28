UPDATE, 8:12 A.M.: The northbound Evangeline Thruway is now open at Willow Street.

-------------------

Original Story:

Lafayette police are on the scene of a crash involving either a bicyclist.

Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says that crash happened in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Listeners tell us that crash happened just south of I-10 near the Frontage Road access turn near Kettle Drive.

Google

Several witnesses tell us they saw the bicycle and the victim on the ground as they drove by. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The northbound Thruway is closed to traffic while police investigate the crash. Drivers will need to use North University, Moss Street, Louisiana Avenue, or Ambassador Caffery Parkway as a detour route.

This is a breaking story.

