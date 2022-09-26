Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism

Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend.

In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.

Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district and our great state of Louisiana. I recognize I have some challenges to overcome for the betterment of myself, my family, and the state of Louisiana. I have made the choice to seek help and I will be away for the next 30 days in a program to focus on my alcohol dependence. My goal is to put my family, health, and well-being as a top priority so when I return, I can be the best husband, father, and community servant possible. I appreciate your support and encouragement and I ask for your prayers and understanding. I look forward to getting back to work soon and fulfilling my duties and continuing to serve the people of Louisiana.

Bishop is the head of one of the most powerful committees in the House, with the Ways and Means Committee in charge of tax and fiscal issues. That committee is currently working on proposals to reform the tax code in Louisiana.

Bishop is currently in his third and final term in the House. He told the USA Today Network earlier this month that he won't seek another elective office immediately.

"I plan to take a break, but I'm not ruling anything out in the future," he said at the time.

The Advertiser notes that Bishop's wife will be running for a Senate seat.

"It takes a lot of courage to admit you need help in public and even more courage to do something about it," House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in an interview with USA Today Network. "I'm proud of Stuart. He's my colleague and my friend."

