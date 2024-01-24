Lafayette Shooting Incident: Four Hospitalized, Investigation Underway

Lafayette Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that took place this morning, January 24, in the 100 block of Sunset Drive. According to Lafayette Police PIO Sergeant Robin Green, the incident was reported at approximately 9:53 AM following calls about shots being fired in the area.

Upon their immediate response, Lafayette PD's investigation suggests that the shooting involved three individuals who were outside a residence on Sunset Drive when an unidentified vehicle approached the scene. A confrontation ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the individuals and the occupants of the vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, four victims have been transported to a local hospital. The current condition of these individuals remains unknown, and further details about their identities have not been disclosed by the authorities.

Lafayette Police investigators are actively working at the scene to figure out the sequence of events that led to the violent incident. Efforts are being made to gather evidence and witness accounts to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Community members who might have witnessed the event or have any relevant information are advised to contact the Lafayette Police.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Developing...