Lafayette Tax Renewals Pass and Other Election Results
Constitutional Amendment 1--Streamlined sales tax collections
YES: 48% (196,537)
NO: 52% (209,707)
(99% of precincts reporting)
Constitutional Amendment 2--Income tax rate reduction and removal of deduction for federal income taxes paid
YES: 54% (219,364)
NO: 46% (186,460)
(99% of precincts reporting)
Constitutional Amendment 3--Would allow certain levee districts to levy taxes for certain purposes
YES: 42% (169,378)
NO: 58% (233,507)
(99% of precincts reporting)
Constitutional Amendment 4--Increase amount of money the state may take from dedicated funds during budget deficit
YES: 28% (111,133)
NO: 72% (289,012)
(99% of precincts reporting)
ACADIA PARISH
Fire Protection District 1 Property Tax Renewal (4.83 Mills)
YES: 58% (100)
NO: 42% (71)
Fire Protection District No. 1 Property Tax Renewal (3 Mills)
YES: 61% (105)
NO: 39% (67)
EVANGELINE PARISH
Mamou Infrastructure Property Tax Renewal
YES: 49% (68)
NO: 51% (71)
IBERIA PARISH
New Iberia City Marshal
Dickie Fremin: 48% (1,593)
Brett Lang: 18% (588)
Corey Porter: 34% (1,121)
(Fremin and Porter advance to December runoff)
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Youngsville City Council
Patricia Lanier: 48% (783)
Kayla Menard Reaux: 52% (857)
Parishwide Airport Tax Renewal
YES: 65% (13,450)
NO: 35% (7,259)
Parishwide Drainage Tax Renewal
YES: 70% (14,461)
NO: 30% (6,217)
Parishwide Library Tax Renewal
YES: 59% (12,252)
NO: 41% (8,343)
Parishwide Public Health Tax Rededication to Fund Incorporated Area Fire Protection
YES: 59% (12,200)
NO: 41% (8,343)
City of Lafayete Police Protection Property Tax Renewal
YES: 75% (9,270)
NO: 25% (3,072)
City of Lafayette Fire Protection Property Tax Renewal
YES: 79% (9,740)
NO: 21% (2,585)
ST. LANDRY PARISH
Palmetto Alderman
Debra Lyn Coulon: 75% (27)
Lawrence "LJ" Mouille, Jr.: 25% (9)
Arnaudville Water/Sewer/Gas Improvement Tax Renewal
YES: 66% (51)
NO: 34% (26)
District No. 6 Public Works Commission Property Tax Continuation
YES: 52% (243)
NO: 48% (221)
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Sales Tax District No. 1 One-Percent Sales Tax Renewal
YES: 41% (928)
NO: 59% (1,343)
Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 Property Tax Extension and Rededication
YES: 69% (102)
NO: 31% (45)
ST. MARY PARISH
School District Property Tax Renewal
YES: 54% (2,050)
NO: 46% (1,773)
Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 Property Tax Renewal
YES: 58% (165)
NO: 42% (118)
Recreation District No. 2 Property Tax Renewal
YES: 80% (45)
NO: 20% (11)
Recreation District No. 2 $2.55 Million Bond Issue
YES: 78% (43)
NO: 22% (12)
Recreation District No. 4 New 2.24 Mill Property Tax
YES: 55% (311)
NO: 45% (254)
VERMILION PARISH
Sub-District 5 of Gueydan Drainage District Property Tax Continuation (7.77 Mills)
YES: 70% (155)
NO: 30% (68)
Sub-District 5 of Gueydan Drainage District Property Tax Continuation (3.63 Mills)
YES: 69% (154)
NO: 31% (68)