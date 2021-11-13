Lafayette Tax Renewals Pass and Other Election Results

Constitutional Amendment 1--Streamlined sales tax collections

YES: 48% (196,537)

NO: 52% (209,707)

(99% of precincts reporting)

Constitutional Amendment 2--Income tax rate reduction and removal of deduction for federal income taxes paid

YES: 54% (219,364)

NO: 46% (186,460)

(99% of precincts reporting)

Constitutional Amendment 3--Would allow certain levee districts to levy taxes for certain purposes

YES: 42% (169,378)

NO: 58% (233,507)

(99% of precincts reporting)

Constitutional Amendment 4--Increase amount of money the state may take from dedicated funds during budget deficit

YES: 28% (111,133)

NO: 72% (289,012)

(99% of precincts reporting)

ACADIA PARISH

Fire Protection District 1 Property Tax Renewal (4.83 Mills)

YES: 58% (100)

NO: 42% (71)

Fire Protection District No. 1 Property Tax Renewal (3 Mills)

YES: 61% (105)

NO: 39% (67)

EVANGELINE PARISH

Mamou Infrastructure Property Tax Renewal

YES: 49% (68)

NO: 51% (71)

IBERIA PARISH

New Iberia City Marshal

Dickie Fremin: 48% (1,593)

Brett Lang: 18% (588)

Corey Porter: 34% (1,121)

(Fremin and Porter advance to December runoff)

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Youngsville City Council

Patricia Lanier: 48% (783)

Kayla Menard Reaux: 52% (857)

Parishwide Airport Tax Renewal

YES: 65% (13,450)

NO: 35% (7,259)

Parishwide Drainage Tax Renewal

YES: 70% (14,461)

NO: 30% (6,217)

Parishwide Library Tax Renewal

YES: 59% (12,252)

NO: 41% (8,343)

Parishwide Public Health Tax Rededication to Fund Incorporated Area Fire Protection

YES: 59% (12,200)

NO: 41% (8,343)

City of Lafayete Police Protection Property Tax Renewal

YES: 75% (9,270)

NO: 25% (3,072)

City of Lafayette Fire Protection Property Tax Renewal

YES: 79% (9,740)

NO: 21% (2,585)

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Palmetto Alderman

Debra Lyn Coulon: 75% (27)

Lawrence "LJ" Mouille, Jr.: 25% (9)

Arnaudville Water/Sewer/Gas Improvement Tax Renewal

YES: 66% (51)

NO: 34% (26)

District No. 6 Public Works Commission Property Tax Continuation

YES: 52% (243)

NO: 48% (221)

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Sales Tax District No. 1 One-Percent Sales Tax Renewal

YES: 41% (928)

NO: 59% (1,343)

Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 Property Tax Extension and Rededication

YES: 69% (102)

NO: 31% (45)

ST. MARY PARISH

School District Property Tax Renewal

YES: 54% (2,050)

NO: 46% (1,773)

Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 Property Tax Renewal

YES: 58% (165)

NO: 42% (118)

Recreation District No. 2 Property Tax Renewal

YES: 80% (45)

NO: 20% (11)

Recreation District No. 2 $2.55 Million Bond Issue

YES: 78% (43)

NO: 22% (12)

Recreation District No. 4 New 2.24 Mill Property Tax

YES: 55% (311)

NO: 45% (254)

VERMILION PARISH

Sub-District 5 of Gueydan Drainage District Property Tax Continuation (7.77 Mills)

YES: 70% (155)

NO: 30% (68)

Sub-District 5 of Gueydan Drainage District Property Tax Continuation (3.63 Mills)

YES: 69% (154)

NO: 31% (68)