Lafayette Votes These as the Top 5 Cocktail Choices in the City

It's no secret, Lafayette loves a good cocktail. A girl's night out, a romantic evening where you've dressed up for a night on the town or on the patio in the back yard on a summer day, there's no bad time for a good cocktail.

Cajun country is known to have tons of folks who like beer, but even beer lovers spread their wings to enjoy the likes of vodka and whiskey, and isn't there a country song about clothes falling off after having tequila?

We took to social media to ask Acadiana, "What is YOUR Favorite Cocktail?" We actually conducted the survey on March 23, 2022, the day before National Cocktail Day. We were surprised at a few of the choices that the Top 5.

Lafayette's Top 5 Cocktail Choices

#5 Margarita

Preppy Kitchen Preppy Kitchen loading...

How to make the BEST margarita

#4 Old Fashioned

Preppy Kitchen Preppy Kitchen loading...

How to make an old fashioned

#3 Cosmopolitan

Homemade Food Junkie Homemade Food Junkie loading...

How to make an ORIGINAL cosmopolitan

#2 Chocolate Martini

Preppy Kitchen Preppy Kitchen loading...

How to make a chocolate martini

#1 Lemon Drop

Preppy Kitchen Preppy Kitchen loading...

How to make a classic lemon drop cocktail

We can't close out this look at Lafayette's favorite cocktails without mentioning how much the city loves vodka. Vodka was the most mentioned alcohol in the survey. Vodka and orange juice, cucumber vodka, vodka over ice, "vodka over anything", said Yvonne P.

Enjoy a great cocktail tonight Acadiana. Please remember to drink responsibly.