A man in Lafayette has made himself a familiar face at Total Wine, but not for the right reasons. According to Lafayette Crime Stoppers, the suspect shows up at the store every Friday and Saturday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. His drink of choice? A bottle of Macallan 12-Year Sherry Oak and a bottle of Crown Royal Black. The problem is, police say he’s not paying for either.

“Free Hugs” Shirt, but No Love for the Law

The suspect was described in a post by Lafayette Crime Stoppers, who shared that his casual appearance, including a shirt that reads “free hugs,” doesn’t match his alleged actions.

Investigators say he simply walks out with the pricey bottles in hand.

Crime Stoppers Asking for Public’s Help

Authorities are now asking the community to help identify the man. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), use the P3 Tips Mobile App, or dial **TIPS (**8477) on a mobile phone. All tips remain anonymous, and callers could receive a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Police noted that while the suspect may have a taste for fine liquor, they’re hoping his routine ends with a trip to meet officers instead of another weekend “shopping spree.”