(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish officials are dealing with a serious issue as multiple road signs keep disappearing in the parish, according to a KLFY report. In fact, eight road signs were stolen over a 24-hour period.

St. Landry Parish President Jesse Bellard says the removal of road signs is a safety issue, not to mention that every time someone steals a sign, it must be replaced, and it's the taxpayers who foot the bill for someone's thievery.

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What Kinds of Street Signs Are Being Stolen in St. Landry Parish?

According to Bellard, they have seen the theft of the following signs:

Stop signs Yield signs Speed limit signs Children at play signs

Multiple Road Signs Stolen from Sunflower Lane in One Day

Sunflower Road was an area of particular concern, as Bellard's administration says eight signs were stolen there over a 24-hour period.

These thefts are costly for everyone who pays taxes, and the lack of signs is a safety concern.

Road signs are put up to have drivers yield, stop, or be aware of situations on roadways where they should exercise more caution. Without those signs, that's an issue for anyone traveling in that area. A sign was removed from an intersection where three deaths has occured.

Bellard says,

Where Jesse Richard meets the state highway, I think there was three fatalities right there over recent years, and so we bought some signs that actually light up and blink and everything to make sure people know is a stop sign ahead. You know, they took one of those.

In the last year, Bellard says they have spent $16,000 in the last year replacing these signs, and they are needed for public safety, and he calls it a "life-threatening" issue.

What Can You Do to Help When Signs Are Being Stolen in St. Landry Parish?

Bellard says they will likely be involving the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in these theft cases.

Road Supervisor Lionell Rubin is asking anyone who sees something suspicious happening to report it.

Rubin makes an excellent point,

Because if an accident happens, it could be your family that you didn’t open up to speak about.

If you get busted for boosting signs, you can face fines and other legal fines.