LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Fuji Sushi House, a Johnston Street staple known for its fresh sushi rolls and tight-knit dining room atmosphere, has closed indefinitely following an unexpected family emergency.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, the owners posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday, March 23, informing customers of the closure. The post read in part: “Due to an unexpected family emergency, we will be closed until further notice. This was not a decision we made lightly, and we are so grateful for the love and support this community has shown us over the years.”

The owners added that they will share an update as soon as a reopening becomes possible, asking for patience and understanding in the meantime.

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A Lafayette Sushi Institution on Johnston Street

Fuji Sushi House operates out of Suite 8A at 4416 Johnston St., a spot regulars have learned to seek out. The restaurant is small by design, with only a handful of tables, and that intimacy has always been part of the draw. Reviews on TripAdvisor repeatedly point to the freshness of the fish, the attentiveness of the staff, and the warmth of the owner as reasons people keep coming back.

The owners have been known to close the restaurant for extended periods throughout the year to travel, so regulars have experienced temporary shutdowns before. This closure is different. The word “indefinitely” carries weight, and the community has taken notice.

Award-Winning and Community-Recognized

Fuji Sushi House isn’t just a neighborhood favorite. In 2023, the restaurant received a Culinary Excellence Award from Foodies of Lafayette, a local food community that promotes Lafayette restaurants through a Facebook group, events, podcast, and more.

The restaurant’s menu features a full range of Japanese offerings, from traditional sushi nigiri and sashimi to specialty rolls with distinctly Louisiana touches, including a spicy crawfish option that fits right in with Acadiana’s love of bold flavors.

What Fuji Sushi House Fans Should Know

There is no reopening timeline at this point. The owners have been clear that this is an unexpected situation, and updates will come when they are able to share them. Anyone wanting to stay informed can follow the Fuji Sushi House Facebook page for news directly from the owners.