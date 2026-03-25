(KPEL News) - The animal rights group PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have filed complaints with two federal agencies after they say animals at UL Lafayette's New Iberia Research Center are being mistreated.

PETA officials have released a statement to the public saying they received video they claim shows monkeys that were kept in extremely small cages that contained feces, uring and rotting food all piling up.

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The following is the video PETA says encouraged them to file a complaint with the USDA and the National Institute of Health:

UL Lafayette released a statement saying they are following all federal guidelines. The institution also asserts that the video featuring static images is an amalgamation of multiple time periods and sources, which, on preliminary investigation, they say, constitutes a misrepresentation of the facility's policies and practices.

The following is UL Lafayetete's statement:

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has reviewed claims regarding conditions at the New Iberia Research Center. Based on initial review, the materials include a mix of images and footage from different time periods, settings or sources and appear to present a misrepresentation of conditions and practices at the facility. The University prioritizes the well-being and safety of the nonhuman primates at the center. Under strict federal regulations, including the Animal Welfare Act, and with routine oversight by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the center maintains established protocols for animal care, veterinary oversight and environmental management, including clinical treatment, social housing and regulated facility standards.

READ MORE: PETA PROPOSING LAW REQUIRING PET OWNERS TO WALK DOGS THREE TIMES A DAY

PETA says they are hoping that federal inspectors will look at the video to determine if federal standards are being followed.