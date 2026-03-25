Lafayette Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Kaliste Saloom Road.

According to an update from authorities, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Irving Lumpkin III of Franklin. He was found deceased in the parking lot after officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:31 a.m. on Wednesday morning (March 25).

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Apartment Complex Name Clarified

Officials also clarified that the incident took place at what is now known as Elora Place Apartments, located in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

Initial reports referred to the location as Grand Pointe Apartments, the property’s former name before rebranding, according to signage showing the name change on the property.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Police say the case is still under active investigation, and no additional details about suspects or circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

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Investigators continue working to determine what led up to the incident and are expected to provide updates as new information becomes available.

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Police Continue To Ask For Tips

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to the Lafayette Police Department or anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 232-TIPS. Residents can also use the LPD mobile app or the P3 Tips app to share information.