(Lafayette, LA) - Drivers who use I-49 to get where they are going should be prepared for roadwork that could cause delays. According to Deidre Druilhet with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, work has begun on different projects on I-49 between Lafayette and the St. Landry Parish line.

Druilhet says the majority of the work will be done overnight, but it could change which exits you use, as some entrance and exit ramps will be closed while the work is completed.

Get our free mobile app

Officials with DOTD say between now and summer 2027, work will be completed along various sections of the various lanes for pavement patching and concrete overlays. So whether you are coming into Lafayette or you are leaving Lafayette, you might encounter delays.

Lane and ramp work will take place between Lafayette and the nine-mile stretch to the St. Landry Parish line. Druilhet says,

We know that I-49 is a very heavily traveled thoroughfare, with a little over 85,000 vehicles per day. So the majority of the work that we’re doing is going to be at night.

READ MORE: ROAD CLOSURE SET FOR CATAHOULA HIGHWAY AS $12 MILLION PROJECT CONTINUES

Druilhet says work will also take place on weekends. She adds,

When it comes to the weekend, when crews are going to be pouring concrete, we definitely will need time for that concrete to pour, so there may be times that we will have a lane that will be closed throughout the entire weekend.

She says that's why those projects will be done on weekends, when traffic is lighter.

The project's cost is $43 million.