(KPEL News) - A Port Barre mother is in trouble with the law after a video shared on social media showing, police say, her children consuming alcohol and being around a drug, according to KADN.

Why Was A Port Barre Mother Arrested for a Video Seen on Social Media?

Officials with the Port Barre Police Department became aware of a shocking video on social media via a Facebook page.

On Thursday, March 19, officials with the Port Barre Police Department said via a social media post that they were sent, by multiple people, video of a mother seen allowing her children access to alcohol. The video shared was from the social media platform "Shade Room Louisiana."

Port Barre Mother Arrested for Letting Her Children Drink

According to the Police Department in Port Barre, they have arrested 35-year-old Raekelli Aggison of Port Barre because they had videos that showed the mother

....in the kitchen of her home, along with her three children aged 13, 10, and 5. The children, including the 5-year-old, are seen consuming multiple 50ML bottles of vodka.

What Authorities Are Saying About a Mother Seen in a Video Giving Her Children Alcohol

According to the department's post, they obtained a search warrant for Aggison's home. Officials say when they searched the home, they found multiple empty vodka bottles in the living room and the kitchen. They added that they also discovered a bag with marijuana.

Charges Filed Against Mother Accused of Giving Kids Alcohol

Aggison was booked and jailed on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Controlled Substance in the presence of Persons Under 17

Child Desertion by intentionally and criminally exposing a child under the age of ten years to a hazard

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police Barre Police Say They Will Continue to Investigate the Mother

The investigation into the circumstances seen on the videos and the subsequent search continue.

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