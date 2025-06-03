LAFAYETTE, La. – A collision involving an Amtrak train and a motor vehicle brought emergency responders to the 2300 block of SW Frontage Road late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the train struck the vehicle at a railroad crossing behind Acadiana Dodge, not far from the airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the train’s passengers. However, the driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

SW & SE Evangeline Thruway Traffic Unaffected

Despite the crash, officials say that traffic on both the southwest and southeast sections of the Evangeline Thruway has remained unaffected. Authorities swiftly secured the scene and kept traffic flowing in the area surrounding the incident.

What Caused the Crash?

While details are still emerging, investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the collision. It's not yet clear whether the crossing arms were activated or if any mechanical failure occurred. Amtrak has not released a statement at the time of this post.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.