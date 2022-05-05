Lake Charles Comedian Jen Kober Appearing On CBS Show ‘How We Roll’ Tonight

Lake Charles native Jen Kober took to her Facebook yesterday and announced that she will be on the CBS sitcom How We Roll tonight.

The comedian and actor is from Lake Charles but now lives in Los Angeles now. Kober is known for her stand-up comedy specials and live shows.

From time to time she comes back to Lake Charles to perform for the hometown folks. Lately, she has been on tour and most recently she did some shows in Cancun, Mexico.

Kober has made her mark in Hollywood acting in all sorts of shows and movies. Jen Kober has been on television shows like The Purge, Ditmars: The Animated Series, Black Monday on Showtime, Dead to Me Netflix, American Horror Story, and Diary of a Future President to name a few.

Tonight, Jen will be on the new CBS sitcom How We Roll tonight. The comedy series is about a 35-year-old husband and father who gets laid off from his job and decides to chase his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

We wish Jen the best of luck in her career and look forward to seeing her on TV tonight. Way to go Jen!