Lake Charles ‘Live At The Lakefront’ Dates Announced

Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready because Live At The Lakefront is coming back and this year will be their 10th anniversary.

The popular concert series is coming back in 2022 and the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA & First Federal Bank of Louisiana have announced the dates for the upcoming concert series.

The Live At The Lakefront concert series will take place on three consecutive Fridays in March of 2022. The actual dates have been announced and they are March 11, 18, and 25th and will take place from 5:30 pm to 10;00 pm each Friday night at the Arcade Amphitheatre located on the grounds of the Lake Charles Civic Center complex.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Live at the Lakefront features local bands, live art demonstrations, an outdoor art market , and a food truck market. It's like going to a festival every Friday night during its three-week run.

Cameron Fultz with the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA said,

Bands, art market artists, and food trucks will be announced in the coming weeks. COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as social distancing, masks in large crowds, and hand washing are encouraged.

If you would like to have your business out at the event each Friday night, visit www.artscouncilswla.org or contact the Arts Council at (337) 439-2787.for vendor applications or more details on the event,