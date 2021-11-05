Lake Charles Mardi Gras SW Announces Events for and Parades 2022!

The news we have all been waiting on! After a full cancelation of Mardi Gras in SWLA for this year, Mardi Gras Southwest has announced the activities we can expect for the 2022 Mardi Gras Season.

The 2022 season will be considered a "rebuild" year for all of the festivities, but the biggest event that is held on Saturday before Mardi Gras was on the chopping block to not return. The annual Gumbo Cook-Off will return for 2022, but it will have a slight change. All of the contestants will be cooking outside. Typically krewes pile into the exhibition hall and overflow out into the parking lot as they each cook their prize-winning gumbo. For 2022, Mardi Gras SW says that the event will happen, but it will all be done outside of the Lake Charles Civic Center. The annual car show followed by the street dance will make its return on January 8, but the other big question was what about the parades?

Lake Charles hosts 3 main parades each year for Mardi Gras: Merchants, Children's, and the big Krewe of Krewes. It was rumored that perhaps only the Krewe parade would be allowed to happen this year. According to their Facebook Page, Mardi Gras SW says that all Mardi Gras parades will indeed roll this year. That would add the walking parade, hot rod parade, and Jeep parade as well. There are no definite details on the additional parades, but there is certainly light at the end of this tunnel for us all.

Mardi Gras King 2018

Mardi Gras SW will hold their next meeting on November 9 at the CFMA building in Lake Charles and will be taking Krewe Dues during the meeting. I cannot tell you how absolutely excited I am!