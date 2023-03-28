NASHVILLE, Tn. (KPEL News) - A former student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, committed a horrible act on Monday by murdering three nine-year-old children and three adults.

Authorities say the former student used knowledge of the campus to carry out the shooting at The Covenant School. Two of the adults - Dr. Katherine Koonce of Baton Rouge and Cynthia Peak of Leesville - had connections to Louisiana. Dr. Koonce was the head of the school and Peak was a substitute teacher.

Police killed the shooter moments after it began.

Monday was supposed to be a day of celebration in Nashville as Lafayette's Lauren Daigle was scheduled to begin The Kaleidoscope Tour with an album preview concert. Nashville was to be the launching point for the tour that will make multiple stops in Louisiana. The album preview concert changed to a prayer vigil for the city following the horrific shooting.

Fans of the singer captured powerful video of the event. Watch as Lauren Daigle sings "How Great Thou Art" in what was an emotional evening as the city continues to mourn the six lives that were lost on Monday.

Lauren Daigle released the following statement:

Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted. I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please continue to come join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need. To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all. Same location. Same time. With all my love and support.

Fellow Christian singer Natalie Grant also joined Lauren Daigle on stage. The night of worship "was exactly what I needed," said the person who captured video of Grant delivering an inspirational message before leading the audience in singing "It Is Well."

The city has a lot of healing ahead of it. Thankfully, Lauren Daigle was there to help it begin.