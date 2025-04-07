The City of Youngsville is set to host a one-of-a-kind hometown concert on Saturday, September 13, 2025, as Lauren Daigle brings her incredible vocal performance to the Youngsville Sports Complex Amphitheater powered by SLEMCO.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter officially announced the concert simultaneously with Daigle, calling it a “major moment” for the city and the region. “We are thrilled to welcome Lauren Daigle to the Youngsville Amphitheater,” said Ritter. “Her incredible talent and uplifting music will make for an unforgettable night in our city.”

The upcoming show marks an important addition for the growing venue, which is establishing itself in the Acadiana entertainment scene; with its open-air design and beautiful surroundings, the amphitheater offers a unique experience for concertgoers under the sky.

lauren daigle youngsville loading...

A native of Lafayette, Daigle is a two-time Grammy Award winner, an eight-time Billboard Music Award winner, and has amassed over a billion streams across global platforms. Her hits like “You Say”, “Rescue”, and “Thank God I Do” have dominated charts and connected with audiences around the world. Her 2023 self-titled album and The Kaleidoscope Tour solidified her place as one of the most influential contemporary artists in both pop and Christian music today.

This will be Daigle’s first performance at the Youngsville Amphitheater and is expected to draw fans from across South Louisiana and beyond.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through youngsvillesportscomplex.com. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available through the Youngsville Sports Complex.

With a history of sold-out performances from New York’s Carnegie Hall to the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Lauren Daigle’s Youngsville debut is expected to be one of Acadiana's most anticipated music events in 2025.