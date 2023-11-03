(KPEL News) - The Kaleidoscope Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, will continue on into 2024 as Lafayette's own Lauren Daigle has added new shows across the US, including three new stops in Texas:

You may remember the horrific shooting at Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee, and how it altered the kickoff of Daigle's Kaleidoscope Tour. Instead of an album preview concert, she held a prayer vigil in Nashville.

Since then, LD has been touring the country, including Louisiana stops in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, as well as a pause in her tour to headline Festival International in Lafayette.

Unfortunately, no Louisiana shows have been added for 2024 at this time but Daigle will be headed to nearby cities Houston and Austin, as well as Lubbock. This is in addition to her 2023 stops in Fort Worth and San Antonio in December.

In 2024, Daigle will tour from coast-to-coast before wrapping up the Kaleidoscope Tour in Birmingham, Alabama. During her tour, Daigle has even been to Guatemala visiting the children there.

I've been to two Lauren Daigle concerts. One was at her hometown church in Lafayette and the other was for a joint concert she did with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. If you've never been to an LD concert, put it on your concert to-do list. Her music is powerful and will leave you amazed by her abilities to perform.

Tickets go on sale November 10th with the pre-sale starting on November 7th. You can register at this link to get first tickets!