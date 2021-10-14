WARM/FUZZY: Father Surprises Daughter with Lauren Daigle Tickets

Your heartwarming video of the day: a father surprises his daughter with Lauren Daigle tickets.

Brian Butcher posted the video on his Facebook page and, as you can see by the comments, people can feel the love.

Brian's daughter, Molly, is a huge Lauren Daigle fan. When he gives her the tickets, she's not certain what they are. Even after reading Lauren Daigle's name on the tickets, she still didn't put two and two together.

Once she realizes what they are, she becomes one REALLY happy young lady!

Over one hundred comments and reactions to the post have been registered since Butcher posted the video, with most mentioning what a great dad he is:

Brian Butcher via Facebook

Of course, people might have just been a little bit jealous. Even though, they are very excited for Molly:

Brian Butcher via Facebook

Jill Verspoor Durkee was moved to the point of tears, and Jacey Simon believes that it's the sweetest thing ever:

Brian Butcher via Facebook

More comments mentioning tears and how much people love Lauren Daigle and how they believe that Molly will have a blast:

Brian Butcher via Facebook

If Lauren Daigle's show tonight is anything like her performance with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra at the Heymann Performing Arts Center back in 2019, people will be blown away.

Lauren Daigle will be at the Cajundome tonight, after having been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The original date was set for July 18th of last year, and original tickets will be honored tonight.

Opening for Lauren Daigle will be The War and Treaty, a married couple who perform a mix of Country/Rock/Folk music.

By the way, The War and Treaty, on their Facebook page, are asking us where they should eat while they are in Lafayette. Y'all chime in!

The Best Country Songs About Louisiana

Lafayette's Most Iconic Dance Floors