Lauren Daigle Presented With Key To The City Of Lafayette – Locals Enjoy Show At Cajundome

Jesse Grant, Getty Images Getty Images for NAMM

Lauren Daigle packed the house at the Cajundome when she performed for her hometown fans this week. She also received an honor from Mayor-President Josh Guillory who presented her with a key to the city of Lafayette.

It was a special show for @Lauren_Daigle when she got the chance to perform for her home crowd at the Cajundome.

Daigle, a Lafayette native, was given a key to the city of Lafayette by the Mayor-President before her October 14, 2021 show at the Cajundome.

See the report from @KLFY below.

Many locals attended the show and shared their experience on social media. See some of those posts below.

The University of Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics @MaggardB attended the show.

More locals shared their experience at the show.

Some were emotional.

Others were upset they missed out on the concert.

But the overall consensus is that a Lauren Daigle show is must-see.

