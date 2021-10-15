Lauren Daigle Presented With Key To The City Of Lafayette – Locals Enjoy Show At Cajundome
Lauren Daigle packed the house at the Cajundome when she performed for her hometown fans this week. She also received an honor from Mayor-President Josh Guillory who presented her with a key to the city of Lafayette.
See the report from @KLFY below.
Many locals attended the show and shared their experience on social media. See some of those posts below.
The University of Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics @MaggardB attended the show.
More locals shared their experience at the show.
Some were emotional.
Others were upset they missed out on the concert.
But the overall consensus is that a Lauren Daigle show is must-see.