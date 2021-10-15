Lauren Daigle Presented With Key To The City Of Lafayette – Locals Enjoy Show At Cajundome

Lauren Daigle packed the house at the Cajundome when she performed for her hometown fans this week. She also received an honor from Mayor-President Josh Guillory who presented her with a key to the city of Lafayette.

It was a special show for @Lauren_Daigle when she got the chance to perform for her home crowd at the Cajundome.

Daigle, a Lafayette native, was given a key to the city of Lafayette by the Mayor-President before her October 14, 2021 show at the Cajundome.

